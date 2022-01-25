Left Menu

Eight-year-old girl gang-raped by two minors in Delhi's New Usmanpur

An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped by two minors in the New Usmanpur area of North East Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:46 IST
Eight-year-old girl gang-raped by two minors in Delhi's New Usmanpur
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped by two minors in the New Usmanpur area of North East Delhi on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the victim was playing when one of the accused boys lured her and took her to his house nearby. Both accused who raped the victim are in the age group of 10-12 years.

Returning home, the victim complained of pain and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Following this, her mother took her to the police station and filed a complaint. The victim was then counselled by Child Welfare Commission and sent for a medical examination. Both the accused minors who are residents of the same locality have been apprehended. Police registered a case under sections 363 and 376 AB of IPC and Posco Act.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022