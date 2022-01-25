Left Menu

Kuwait's KNPC says petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba

Kuwait's KNPC says petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on Tuesday said that petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba port after a temporary halt on Friday owing to a pipeline fire.

"The company, in cooperation with its partners, succeeded in making the necessary preparations for export while the petroleum coke pipeline is being repaired and rehabilitated in preparation for its restart," the state-owned company added in a statement.

