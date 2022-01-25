Left Menu

IMF says conflict between Russia, Ukraine would keep inflation elevated for longer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An escalated conflict between Russia and Ukraine would likely further increase energy costs for many countries, keeping headline inflation rates elevated for longer, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also told reporters that rising interest rates in the United States would likely result in corrections in markets, but these would stay orderly as long as U.S. Federal Reserve communicates well about its plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

