IMF says conflict between Russia, Ukraine would keep inflation elevated for longer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
An escalated conflict between Russia and Ukraine would likely further increase energy costs for many countries, keeping headline inflation rates elevated for longer, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also told reporters that rising interest rates in the United States would likely result in corrections in markets, but these would stay orderly as long as U.S. Federal Reserve communicates well about its plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prospects dim as U.S., Russia start tense talks over Ukraine crisis
Prospects dim as U.S., Russia start tense talks over Ukraine crisis
U.S., Russia talks over Ukraine crisis underway in Geneva
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
Expectations low as U.S. and Russia start tense talks over Ukraine