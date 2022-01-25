SII Chairman and MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan, announced the Centre on Tuesday, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Notably, SII is the manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is currently in use in the country as part of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)