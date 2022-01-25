Left Menu

SII Chairman and MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan, announced the Centre on Tuesday, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:27 IST
SII Chairman and MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan
SII Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan, announced the Centre on Tuesday, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Notably, SII is the manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is currently in use in the country as part of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022