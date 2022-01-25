Left Menu

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates closed

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said as of Tuesday, 25 January, the Vaal Dam is at 106.2 % and continues to decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:41 IST
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates closed
Ratau called on communities downstream to remain vigilant. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Water and Sanitation has closed two sluice gates that were opened at the Vaal Dam after the water levels reached better manageable volumes due to previous releases into the dam.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said as of Tuesday, 25 January, the Vaal Dam is at 106.2 % and continues to decrease.

The Bloemhof Dam is at 102.5 % full, with a high outflow.

Ratau called on communities downstream to remain vigilant.

"The sluice gates are not yet all closed because dam levels are still high, and releases need to continue as we continue to manage the system.

"This means that the outflow and water flowing downstream is still at high levels, everyone must continue to be vigilant, and steer clear of the area, keeping livestock and equipment safely out of the water's way, while ensuring the protection of lives and livelihoods," Ratau said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022