Two Vaal Dam sluice gates closed

The Department of Water and Sanitation has closed two sluice gates that were opened at the Vaal Dam after the water levels reached better manageable volumes due to previous releases into the dam.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said as of Tuesday, 25 January, the Vaal Dam is at 106.2 % and continues to decrease.

The Bloemhof Dam is at 102.5 % full, with a high outflow.

Ratau called on communities downstream to remain vigilant.

"The sluice gates are not yet all closed because dam levels are still high, and releases need to continue as we continue to manage the system.

"This means that the outflow and water flowing downstream is still at high levels, everyone must continue to be vigilant, and steer clear of the area, keeping livestock and equipment safely out of the water's way, while ensuring the protection of lives and livelihoods," Ratau said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)