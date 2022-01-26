Left Menu

'Duare Sarkar' camps to resume from Feb 15 in Bengal

Another outreach initiative Paray Samadhan resolve issues at locality will also commence again on February 1, it said.According to the order, the Duare Sarkar programme will continue till March 15.Camps to accept applications for round 1 of Duare Sarkar will be organised from February 15 and will continue till February 22 after which scrutiny of them will be conducted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:55 IST
'Duare Sarkar' camps to resume from Feb 15 in Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government's flagship outreach programme, 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep), which was stalled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, will resume from February 15, according to an order issued on Tuesday. Another outreach initiative 'Paray Samadhan' (resolve issues at locality) will also commence again on February 1, it said.

According to the order, the 'Duare Sarkar' programme will continue till March 15.

''Camps to accept applications for round 1 of 'Duare Sarkar' will be organised from February 15 and will continue till February 22 after which scrutiny of them will be conducted. Camps for round 2 will be held from March 1 to March 7. The delivery of the services will start from March 8 and will be completed by March 15,'' the order said.

Applications for the 'Paray Samadhan' programme will be accepted at camps during the February 1-15 period, it said.

The 'Duare Sarkar' camps, initially scheduled to start from January 2, were postponed. The state government had also deferred the student credit card distribution programme which was supposed to begin on January 3.

Under the 'Duare Sarkar' programme, which first commenced in December 2020, camps are held in gram panchayats and municipal wards for doorstep delivery of services under various government schemes to the citizens of the state. The 'Paray Samadhar' is an initiative under the 'Duare Sarkar' scheme, which seeks to address local issues related to infrastructure, human resources and other sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022