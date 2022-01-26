Left Menu

Greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:18 IST
Rajnath Singh extends greetings to all Indians on Republic Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country. "I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said to reporters today.

Prior to addressing the reporters, the Union Minister today unfurled the national flag at his residence on the occasion of Republic Day. Like every year in the national capital, this year too, a glimpse of the country's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath.

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

