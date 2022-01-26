Left Menu

73rd Republic Day parade: Karnakata tableau represents state as 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'

The tableau of Karnataka at the Republic Day parade this year represented 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:01 IST
Karnakata tableau showcased at Republic Day parade (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tableau of Karnataka at the Republic Day parade this year represented 'The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. Karnataka is referred to as the cradle of Traditional Handicrafts as 16 artifacts possess Global Indicator (GI) Tag. From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, the beauty of handcrafted artisanal objects is its uniqueness.

Major crafts of Karnataka are Inlay carvings, Bronze Statues, lacquerware toys from Channanpatna, Kinhal, and Bidriware. Terracotta, Sandalwood carving, and the art of ivory carving is unique to Karnataka. The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC) has roped in an e-commerce corporate organization facilitating 55,000 artisans to get a better market.

Karnataka Tableau depicts Mysore Rosewood ivory Inlay in the front portion. The Centre portion showcases eye-catching Bidriware, Kinhala craft, Bronze Statues, Lacquerware toys from Channapatna, wood carving, pottery. At the rear portion sits Kamaladevi Chattopadhyaya, the mother of Traditional Handicrafts. Karnataka's own Kamaladevi Chattopadhyaya was a freedom fighter, actress, social activist, art enthusiast rolled into one played a vital role in reviving traditional handicrafts, which were on the verge of extinction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

