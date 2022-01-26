Left Menu

73rd Republic Day parade: Uttarakhand tableau showcases progressive developments of the state

The Uttarakhand tableau for Republic Day is inspired by religious places and the progressive developments of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 14:40 IST
Uttarakhand tableau for Republic Day. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand tableau for Republic Day is inspired by religious places and the progressive developments of the state. The front portion of the tableau shows Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara surrounded by snowcapped peaks, one of the most revered Sikh religious sites. The rear portion of the tableau depicts the Dobra-Chanti bridge.

The Badrinath Temple, one of the sites of the Char Dham Yatra, is shown at the end part of the tableau. The side part of the tableau displays the 12 thousand crores Chardham Yatra all-weather road connectivity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

