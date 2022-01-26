Generation of children will be left behind if schools not reopened, says Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

As the schools in the national capital remain shut in view of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that a generation of children will be left behind if the schools are not reopened. Earlier today, a delegation of parents of children studying in Delhi schools met Sisodia demanding the reopening of the schools that had been closed in view of the COVID situation.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said, "I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now. A delegation of parents of Delhi's children led by Dr Chandrakant Lahariya and Yamini Aiyar submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1,600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?" Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on December 28 directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders.

Following this, all the government, government-aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools have remained closed till further orders. Notably, the national capital has witnessed a decline in daily COVID cases in the last few days. Following this, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair a DDMA meeting on January 27 in which a decision may be taken to lift a few COVID restrictions in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent. According to the state health bulletin, there are 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital currently. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease stands at 25,710. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)