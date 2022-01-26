Mumbai building collapse: Seven injured rushed to hospitals
Seven injured people, who rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven injured people, who were rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai, were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.
The condition of the injured is stable, added BMC. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement