Mumbai building collapse: Seven injured rushed to hospitals

Seven injured people, who rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:09 IST
A visual of the collapsed building. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Seven injured people, who were rescued from a collapsed building in Bandra East area of Mumbai, were rushed to two hospitals, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

The condition of the injured is stable, added BMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

