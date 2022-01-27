Left Menu

White House sees 'challenges' in diverting energy supplies to Europe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 01:42 IST
The White House on Wednesday said it faced challenges in finding alternative sources of energy supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine and energy flows from Russia are interrupted, but said it would continue talks with companies and countries.

"There is no question there are logistical challenges, especially moving natural gas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, when asked about reports that industry had little or no capacity to provide the required energy supplies. "That's part of our discussions with a lot of companies and countries," she said. "But again, these conversations are ongoing and we don't intend to fail."

