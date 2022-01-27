Left Menu

Minor kidnapped, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur; Probe underway

A minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur by the boys of her own school, said Dy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday. The survivor is currently under treatment in the hospital.

ANI | Dungarpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-01-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 05:05 IST
Minor kidnapped, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur; Probe underway
Dungarpur Dy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dungarpur by the boys of her own school, said Dy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday. The survivor is currently under treatment in the hospital. However, the accused have not been arrested yet.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The incident of gang rape was registered on Tuesday in the Bichhiwara police station area. The incident is said to have happened on Monday when a minor of standard 9th was kidnapped by two boys of her own school. They took her to the forest and one of the boys raped her." "The survivor is admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. We have recorded the statement of the survivor and her family members. Her medical test has been conducted. As soon as she is discharged from the hospital, the place of the incident will be investigated," he added.

The Dy SP informed that the location of the accused is known, however, they will be arrested only after further probe. "The search for the accused boys is underway. Accused names and locations identified but they'll be arrested only after further probe. Their location is known but they have not been detained so far," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022