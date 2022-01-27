Left Menu

Rescued jumbo calf dead

27-01-2022
A one-month-old elephant calf, rescued from a forest area in this central Kerala district by wildlife officials, succumbed to its poor health conditions on Thursday.

The ailing jumbo was found inside the Chimmini Forest here on Wednesday morning and it was under medical care since then at the premises of the local wildlife office here, officials said.

They said it was suspected that the calf was abandoned by other jumbos.

The exact cause of the death can be ascertained after a post mortem, the wildlife officials added.

