NTPC invites bids to set up 3GW energy storage facility in India

State-run power giant NTPC's arm, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL), has invited bids for selection of developers for inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected energy storage facility of 3,000 MW capacity at any location in India to meet round-the-clock requirement of renewable energy.

NTPC Renewable Energy intends to avail energy storage facility to meet its round-the-clock renewable energy requirement with a wind/solar generation profile under service model through an ISTS-connected energy storage solutions with capacity of 3000 MWh with 500 MW (minimum) at any location in India, as per the bid document.

As per the document, the capacity shall be installed under a Capex mode through Global Competitive Bidding Process (conducted online followed by reverse auction).

After the conclusion of the bidding process, NREL shall enter into an energy storage service agreement on an annual fixed charge basis with the selected bidders for a period of 25 years.

The power generated by any of the RE projects of NTPC/NREL shall be used for the charging of the Energy Storage Service (ESS) project and NREL shall utilize this energy storage facility, on an ''On-Demand'' basis, suited to its requirements during the peak and off-peak hours to meets its round-the-clock requirement of renewable energy.

The project size will be of minimum 600 MWhr with 100 MW (min) capacity.

The bidders can quote capacities in different combinations like manner 600 MWh with 100 MW (min) capacity or 1200 MWh with 200 MW (min) capacity or 1800 MWh with 300 MW (min) capacity or 2400 MWh with 400 MW (min) capacity or 3000 MWh with 500 MW (min) capacity.

Already commissioned projects cannot be considered under this RfS (request for selection). The projects under construction or projects which are not yet commissioned will, however, be considered in case these projects are not already accepted under any other Central or State Schemes, as per the bid document.

Enhancement and augmentation of already commissioned projects, irrespective of their capacities, will not be considered as eligible projects under this scheme, it said.

Further, the total completion schedule of the assignment has been kept as 24 months from the date of signing of the Energy Storage Service (ESS) Agreement. The ESS Agreement shall be signed within three months from the issuance of Letter of Award, it added.

