Tamilisai justifies hoisting of tricolour in 2 places on R-Day

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday justified hoisting the national flag in Telangana and Puducherry on Republic Day that falls on January 26. She is full-time Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry. She told reporters on the sidelines of a function that she was treating both Telangana and Puducherry as if they were two children. ''I am holding the scales even and treating both the places with due respect,'' she said while rebutting criticism in this regard.

