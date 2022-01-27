INS Valsura holds workshop on 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Indian Navy'

Indian Navy's premier technical training institute INS Valsura organised a workshop on the contemporary topic 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (Al) for Indian Navy' from 19 to 21 Jan 2022. Conducted under the aegis of Southern Naval Command, speakers from renowned IT Companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event. Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, Amrita University, and DA- IICT also spoke about the latest trends and applications of Al.

The keynote address was delivered by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command who stressed the strategic importance of this niche technology and its application in the Indian Navy. The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country.

Indian Navy is focused on incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in critical mission areas. Located at Jamnagar, INS Valsura has already been designated as the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the field of Big Data, and a state of art lab on AI and Big Data Analysis (BDA) was set up in Jan 2020.

The Navy is currently in the process of creating a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the field of AI at INS Valsura, which has been instrumental in progress of pilot projects pertaining to adoption of AI and BDA in the domain of maintenance, HR and perception assessment, in collaboration with academia and industry. In addition, the Navy is deeply involved in unifying and reorganising its enterprise data, as data is the fuel for all AI engines.

Organisationally, the Navy has formed an AI core group which meets twice a year for assessing all AI/ ML initiatives. AI initiatives being steered by the Navy are envisaged to have both tactical and strategic level impact. Periodic reviews of AI projects are being held so as to ensure adherence to the promulgated timelines. The Navy also conducts training in AI/ ML across all levels of specialty for its officers and sailors. This training is held both within Navy's own training schools as also renowned IITs. Several personnel have undergone big and small AI linked courses over the last three years.

These initiatives of the Indian Navy are in sync with the country's vision of making "India the global leader in AI, ensuring responsible and transformational AI for All".

(With Inputs from PIB)