L&T signs pact with HydrogenPro to manufacture hydrogen electrolysers in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with HydrogenPro, a Norway-based leading electrolyser technology and manufacturing company, for a partnership to tap the emerging green hydrogen market.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), L&T and HydrogenPro will jointly work to set up a joint venture in India for gigawatt-scale manufacturing of alkaline water electrolysers based on the HydrogenPro technology for the Indian market and other select geographies.

The proposed joint venture in India is in line with L&T's strategic vision to be present across the green energy value chain and HydrogenPro's strategy of establishing a global manufacturing footprint to maintain cost leadership and ensure local presence, the engineering and construction conglomerate said in a statement.

L&T Chief Executive Officer and MD S N Subrahmanyan said, ''The energy industry is undergoing a tectonic shift with green hydrogen emerging as a key fuel in the future energy basket. We are delighted to have signed this MoU with HydrogenPro.'' He added that this will be a win-win partnership given the company's extensive relationship across the energy industry and deep EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) experience in this sector, besides HydrogenPro's focus to stay ahead of the curve as far as technology leadership is concerned.

HydrogenPro designs and supplies customised hydrogen plants in cooperation with global partners and suppliers.

''We're pleased to enter this MoU with L&T, an E&C powerhouse which is the perfect partner to establish HydrogenPro in the Indian market, a huge and growing energy market with tremendous potential for hydrogen-based solutions,'' HydrogenPro CEO Elling Nygaard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)