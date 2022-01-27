Left Menu

Sweden approves plan for long-term storage facility for spent nuclear fuel

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:09 IST
Sweden approves plan for long-term storage facility for spent nuclear fuel
Representative image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's government gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the building of a storage facility to keep the country's spent nuclear fuel safe for the next 100,000 years.

"The Swedish government has today made a completely historic and unique decision that makes it safe to proceed with a final repository," Environment Minister Annika Strandhall told reporters at a news conference.

Sweden's nuclear power plants have produced around 8,000 tonnes of highly radioactive waste - including spent fuel - since they started operating in the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022