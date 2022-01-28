Left Menu

SSV Ramakumar gets extension as Director (R&D) on IOC Board

The government has extended the tenure of S S V Ramakumar, Director Research Development, Indian Oil Corporation for 18 months till July 2023, the company said on Friday.Ramakumar was appointed Director RD on IOC board for an initial five-year term beginning February 1, 2017.

SSV Ramakumar gets extension as Director (R&D) on IOC Board
The government has extended the tenure of S S V Ramakumar, Director (Research & Development), Indian Oil Corporation for 18 months till July 2023, the company said on Friday.

Ramakumar was appointed Director (R&D) on IOC board for an initial five-year term beginning February 1, 2017. He was eligible for an extension till his superannuation age of 60 years, which has now been granted.

''The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of Dr SSV Ramakumar as Director (Research & Development), IOC with effect from February 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023 i.e. the date of his superannuation,'' the company said in a statement.

A alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, Ramakumar has more than three decades of rich and versatile experience in research, development and deployment in the downstream hydrocarbons sector, notably in the areas of lubricant technology, refinery process research streams, catalyst development and nanotechnology.

''As a champion of alternate energy technologies, he is stewarding IOC R&D's journey as one of the coveted research institutes in the country pioneering the development of new and innovative technologies. Currently, he is helming an ambitious project of constructing the world's largest renewable energy research centre of IOC with net-zero power and water credentials,'' it said.

With his experience and stature, Ramakumar is regarded as a leading voice in the industry on matters spanning the entire energy portfolio.

He has been co-opted by the central government several times to lead or be part of key policy committees to draw the road map for India's smooth transition to a non-fossilized economy in the years to come.

