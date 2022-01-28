MGR-COMML-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:27 IST
Following are Friday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 48000 to Rs 53500, model Rs 51500 New Supari: Rs 40000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 43000 Koka: Rs 30000 to Rs 39000, model Rs 35000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

