Chhattisgarh: Naxals set ablaze three trucks in Narayanpur

Naxals on Friday evening set on fire three trucks on which semal logs were being loaded for transportation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The incident took place in a forest under Dhanora police station limits, an official said, adding that the wood consignment was to be transported to Jagdalpur in neighbouring Bastar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)