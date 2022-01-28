Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals set ablaze three trucks in Narayanpur

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:46 IST
Naxals on Friday evening set on fire three trucks on which semal logs were being loaded for transportation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The incident took place in a forest under Dhanora police station limits, an official said, adding that the wood consignment was to be transported to Jagdalpur in neighbouring Bastar district.

