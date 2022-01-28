Court bars four Repsol execs from leaving Peru in wake of oil spill

A Peruvian judge on Friday barred four executives from Spanish energy firm Repsol SA from leaving the country for 18 months as prosecutors investigate the cause of an oil spill involving a tanker hired by the company. The quartet include Repsol's Peru chief, Jaime Fernandez-Cuesta. The government has said the incident involved some 6,000 barrels spilled at Repsol's La Pampilla refinery on the central coast near the capital Lima.

La Pampilla is Peru's largest refinery and accounts for 54% of its refining capacity. Prosecutor Tamara Gonzales said the executives did not comply with their "functional responsibilities" after the Jan. 15 oil spill, which led to contamination of up to 140 km (90 miles) of coastline.

The crime of environmental damage carries a minimum prison sentence of no less than four years and no more than six, the prosecutor said. President Pedro Castillo called it the biggest ecological disaster to affect Peru in recent years.

Lawyers for the Repsol executives did not appeal the decision and said on Thursday they will collaborate with the investigation. Peru's Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) said on Thursday that Repsol did not comply with the deadline to identify damaged areas and began the process to impose a fine of up to $4.8 million.

Repsol said in its most recent statement that it had some 2,000 people cleaning up the damage, with the support of 119 heavy machinery on land, 11 floating tanks and 52 boats.

