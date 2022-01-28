Over 100 migratory Purple Moorhens found dead in Tripura's Sukhsagar lake

Agartala, Jan 28 (PTI)More than 100 migratory Purple Moorhens have been found dead in Sukhsagar, a sprawling lake in Tripura's Gomati district, forest officers said on Friday The migratory birds, which were found dead in Sukhsagar, a sprawling lake in Tripura's Gomati district have been identified as Purple Moorhens, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) said and cautioned people not to consume the dead birds as they could have been poisoned.

The carcasses were found floating on the lake, officials said. Gomati Divisional Forest Officer Mahendra Singh and Udaipur Sub-divisional Forest Officer Kamal Bhowmik visited the site on Thursday and collected a few carcass for post-mortem examination.

''An inquiry has been ordered and the carcass sent to Agartala for autopsy," Sharma told PTI.

He said, after receiving the information on the deaths of the birds, forest officials rushed to the spot, and brought a few samples for autopsy.

"Seeing the pictures of the birds, it was identified that the birds are Purple Moorhens, which are migratory in nature. Department officials also launched a massive awareness programmes in the locality so that people do not consume the birds. ''We are investigating the case and if the birds were killed by insecticides then it could be dangerous for human consumptions", he said.

''The carcasses were found scattered across the water body and it is very difficult to give the exact count. However, it seems that more than 100 birds have died,'' officials said.

Locals claimed that many people have collected dead birds and stray dogs have also taken away many carcasses. Northeast is a natural wintering habitat for migratory birds from Northern clime who come from as far Siberia. Assam's Jatinga village in the Borai hill range is famous not only as a wintering spot for migratory bird but also as a spot where these birds have for an unknown mysterious reason been committing suicides.

If the autopsy being performed on Sukhsagar's purple moorhen does not yield any convincing reason for their death, then like Jatinga this will become yet another wild-life mystery of the Northeast.

