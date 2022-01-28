Left Menu

Indian Army glider makes emergency landing in Gaya

A glider belonging to the Indian Army's Adventure Wing Node made emergency landing in the Gaya district of Bihar soon after its take-off on Friday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:33 IST
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A glider belonging to the Indian Army's Adventure Wing Node made emergency landing in the Gaya district of Bihar soon after its take-off on Friday. As per Indian Army sources, this glider belongs to the Army Adventure Wing Node in Gaya district and it provides training on Microlight gliders to the trainees.

During one such training sortie on Friday morning, the glider developed a technical snag and made an emergency landing. The glider sustained minor damages. Both the pilot and trainee are safe and they did not sustain any injury.

The villagers helped in recovering the glider to the road head from where the glider was retrieved to the base in Army transport. Moreover, there has been no damage to any civil property. (ANI)

