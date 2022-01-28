Thanjavur girl suicide case: Residents urge admin not to allow political parties to come to their village

The villagers of Michaelpatti have submitted a petition to the Thanjavur District Collector stating that some unidentified persons are trying to create communal disharmony and attempting to politicise the unfortunate death of a 17-year-old girl Lavanya. Lavanya, who recently died by suicide, stayed in Michaelpatti village. Soon after her death, allegations surfaced she was pressured to convert to Christianity by a nun at her school two years ago.

In the petition submitted to Collector Dinesh Ponraj, the residents said, "Hindus, Muslims, and Christians are living together but some section of people are trying to politicize the incident of Lavanya's suicide." The villagers urged the Collector to take action against those who disturb religious harmony. The villagers also claimed that the conversion never took place on the campus of the school. The villagers also urged the administration not to allow any political parties to visit their village, however, they assured the officials that they will fully cooperate with the police in the investigation of Lavanya's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)