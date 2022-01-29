Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:41 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for COVID-19
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra got himself tested for COVID-19 today. His test result has come out to be positive for the virus. He is healthy and has no symptoms. He has appealed all the people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get their COVID-19 tests done," a tweet by the Raj Bhavan of Rajasthan said. India has reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per government data, there was a decline in the daily positivity rate to 13.39 per cent from 15.88 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 16.89 per cent from 17.47 per cent yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022