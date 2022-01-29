COVID-19: Karnataka reports 33,337 new cases, 70 deaths

Karnataka recorded 33,337 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state also recorded 69,902 recoveries. Total active cases stand at 2,52,132 and the positivity rate stands at 19.37 per cent.

The number of total deaths stands at 38,874 and the case fatality rate is 0.20 per cent. (ANI)

