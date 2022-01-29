Left Menu

Goa polls: I-T Dept seizes Rs 6.20 crore cash from hawala operator

The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials.


Cash seized from hawala operator in Goa's Margo on Saturday (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials. Acting on a tip-off, the I-T department conducted a search operation at the Margao residence of hawala operator and found cash hidden inside a car. When questioned, the operator confessed that it is hawala money, a media release stated.

According to the I-T department, the money was meant to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the ensuing Goa Assembly election. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

