Goa polls: I-T Dept seizes Rs 6.20 crore cash from hawala operator

The Income Tax Department seized cash worth Rs 6.20 crore from a hawala operator in Margao according to officials. Acting on a tip-off, the I-T department conducted a search operation at the Margao residence of hawala operator and found cash hidden inside a car. When questioned, the operator confessed that it is hawala money, a media release stated.

According to the I-T department, the money was meant to be distributed amongst voters for influencing them during the ensuing Goa Assembly election. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

