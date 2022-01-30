People remember Bapu but have forgotten Khadi, PM Modi revived it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people remember Mahatma Gandhi but have forgotten the importance of Khadi but asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived Khadi. "Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) made us realize the importance of Khadi, but unfortunately, we forgot about it. It's Gujarat's son Narendra Bhai (PM Modi), who revived 'Khadi' by advancing the idea of Khadi," said Shah at the programme held for the unveiling of the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Martyr's Day.

He said that Prime Minister Modi remembered Gandhi in all respects. "Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat is the new tribute to Bapu's swadeshi dream." "I appeal to Gujarat to take up to Khadi even if it's using a Khadi handkerchief. Our little contribution to use khadi can give livelihood to a family for a whole year. The Swadeshi movement is still relevant as it was in 1930. Respect for your mother tongue is essential for our culture," he added.

"Today's tribute has another significance. It is the 75th year of our independence. And Prime Minister has decided to celebrate this as Amrit Mahotsav," he stated. "The 75th year of independence is the year of making resolutions. We have to set our own goals and also prepare India to meet those goals," he further stated.

Earlier today, Shah unveiled the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation. To commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day, in the 75th year of independence, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has installed a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation. India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. (ANI)

