Indian culture making its mark in Argentina, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's culture is very much liked in Argentina while addressing the first episode of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat.' In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned the contributions of the Hastinapur Foundation in Argentina.

"Today I will tell you about the Indian culture making its mark in Argentina. Our culture is very much liked in Argentina. In 2018, during my visit to Argentina, I participated in a yoga program - 'Yoga for Peace'. There is an organization in Argentina - Hastinapur Foundation. You will be surprised to hear... whither Argentina... and Hastinapur Foundation there too! This foundation is involved in the propagation of Indian Vedic traditions in Argentina," PM Modi said. "It was founded 40 years ago by a lady, Professor Aida Albrecht. Professor Aida Albrecht is going to turn 90 today. How her association with India happened is also very interesting. When she was 18 years old, she was first introduced to the power of Indian culture. She also spent a lot of time in India. She studied about Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads in depth. Today the Hastinapur Foundation has more than 40,000 members and about 30 branches in Argentina and other Latin American countries, the Prime Minister said.

He said that the Hastinapur Foundation has also published more than 100 Vedic and philosophical texts in the Spanish language. "Her ashram is also very enchanting. Twelve temples have been built in the ashram, in which there are idols of many Gods and Goddesses. There is also a temple at the center of all this which has been built for Advaitwadi Dhyan," he added. The Prime Minister, in his monthly address today, said that the diverse colours and spiritual strength of Indian culture have always attracted people from all over the world.

"If I tell you that Indian culture is very popular in America, Canada, Dubai, Singapore, Western Europe and Japan, you will find this very common; you will not be surprised. But, if I say that Indian culture has a big attraction in Latin America and South America too, you will definitely think once. Whether it is a matter of promoting Khadi in Mexico or an attempt to popularize Indian traditions in Brazil, we have discussed these topics earlier in 'Mann Ki Baat'," he said. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)