President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid a wreath at Rajghat in Delhi as the nation observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 13:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind at Rajghat, Delhi (Photo credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid a wreath at Rajghat in Delhi as the nation observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. President Kovind also attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana at Rajghat.

"President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day and attended Sarva Dharma Prarthana at Rajghat, New Delhi," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

