Five killed as car collides with truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five people were killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway after the car that they were travelling in rammed into a container truck near Shilatne Phata near Lonavala on Sunday morning, confirmed an official from the Pune Rural Police.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:03 IST
The damaged car after the accident. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway after the car that they were travelling in rammed into a container truck near Shilatne Phata near Lonavala on Sunday morning, confirmed an official from the Pune Rural Police. The accident took place around 7.30 am as the car was going from Mumbai to Pune.

According to the primary information, the car lost control and it crossed the divider to the other side of the road while a container truck came from the other side and collided with the car. The car was also completely damaged following the incident. The local people informed the police about the fatal incident and the highway police rushed to the spot where they found all the people inside the car dead. The police extracted the bodies from the car. Simultaneously, the container was removed from the road. All the bodies have been kept in Khandala hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

