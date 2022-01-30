Left Menu

MP: Cowshed management booked for bovine deaths; Digvijaya puts figure at 500

He asked the state Animal Husbandry Department to carry out a health check-up of all cows in such facilities across the district.Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh alleged a trade in cow bones and leather was going on in this cowshed, which he claimed was run by a woman BJP leader.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:28 IST
MP: Cowshed management booked for bovine deaths; Digvijaya puts figure at 500
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of cows were found dead in a cowshed in Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, following which district authorities registered an FIR against its management. An official said the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Berasia, some 45 kilometres from the state capital, got an FIR registered against the cowshed management on the directives of Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania.

Lavania, who visited the cowshed earlier in the day, in a statement said its management has been removed and the Janpad Panchayat's Chief Executive officer (CEO) was appointed as receiver, adding that an autopsy had been ordered to know the cause of death of the bovines. Lavania also ordered the Berasia SDM to take action against the cowshed director for collecting the carcasses at one place and not carrying out the last rites as per guidelines. He asked the state Animal Husbandry Department to carry out a health check-up of all cows in such facilities across the district.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh alleged a trade in cow bones and leather was going on in this cowshed, which he claimed was run by a woman BJP leader. Singh said over 500 cows had been found dead in this facility and sought a case of cow slaughter against its directors.

''It should be investigated if the woman BJP leader was involved in the business of leather and bones. The grant received by this cowshed should also be probed,'' Singh said.

Queried on Singh's allegations, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI the former should ''rather speak about Congress workers who ate beef on the road in Kerala''. ''The BJP is committed to the protection of cows while Singh is only involved in playing politics on the issue. The district administration has already initiated action against the cowshed management and further steps are being taken as per the law,'' Chaturvedi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022