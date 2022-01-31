Left Menu

Spituk Gustor Festival 2022 begins in Ladakh

Spituk Gustor, the annual celebrations of Ladakhi culture and traditional heritage began on Sunday as the hostile weather condition prevailed in the Union Territory.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:20 IST
Spituk Gustor Festival 2022 begins in Ladakh
Mask dance in Spituk Gustor Festival 2022. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spituk Gustor, the annual celebrations of Ladakhi culture and traditional heritage began on Sunday as the hostile weather condition prevailed in the Union Territory. People thronged the Spituk Monastery to witness the Spituk Monastery's yearly enchanting colourful festival of the Monastery. Spituk Monastery is 8 kilometres from Leh.

The main attraction of the festival was the colourful mask dance locally called Chams performed by the monks of the monastery in their best robes depicting different deities such Mahakala (Gonbo), Paldan Lhamo (Shridevi), White Mahakala, Protector Deity. The mask dance began with Serskam followed by Hashang Hatuk, Six Arms Mahakala, Paldan Lhamo, Shawa, Janak Chams. For the general public to watch, a large Thangka (painting) of Je Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelukspa Sect of the Mahayana Buddhism was displayed in the courtyard during the festival.

While addressing the media, Spituk monastery Chokji Lama, venerable Lobzang Lhundup, talking to the media said that the two days festival aims at bringing peace, prosperity and harmony in the society. He also prayed for world peace during the festival. He added that monks make a good preparation for the festival by practising the mask dance well in advance and prayers start seven days before the festival begins.

The locals believe that after this festival, the harsh winter weather starts getting warmer and pleasant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022