PEAC report leaked to media, Presidency notes

The Presidency has noted that a report of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 January 2022, had since been leaked to the media.

The PEAC was established to provide the President with a range of expert perspectives on the country's economic policies.

The Presidency in a statement said all reports by the PEAC remain confidential unless the Presidency decides to release the report for broader circulation.

"The effect of the leak has been to allow for selective quotation from the document, often out of context, to support various agendas," it said.

It said members of the Council hold a range of diverse and nuanced views, which have been presented to the President in various reports and meetings.

The President values the diversity of views and insights that the members of the Advisory Council provide.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)