HP budget to be presented on March 4, session to commence from Feb 23

The Himachal Pradesh government will present its budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4, an official spokesperson said. The decision was taken by the state cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday. The Budget Session – from February 23 to March 15 – will have 16 sittings and the budget will be presented on March 4, he explained. During the meeting, the cabinet also decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes from the existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. The new revision in the scheme launched by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will benefit about 78,158 additional individuals, the spokesman said.

The government also decided to bear the Aadhaar authentication charge of 25 paise per transaction, which is currently being imposed on ration card holders. This will benefit about 19,30,000 ration card holders in the state and the government will incur an additional cost of about Rs 55.58 lakh in this connection, he said.

