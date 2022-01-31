Left Menu

HP budget to be presented on March 4, session to commence from Feb 23

The new revision in the scheme launched by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will benefit about 78,158 additional individuals, the spokesman said.The government also decided to bear the Aadhaar authentication charge of 25 paise per transaction, which is currently being imposed on ration card holders.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:28 IST
HP budget to be presented on March 4, session to commence from Feb 23
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government will present its budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4, an official spokesperson said. The decision was taken by the state cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday. The Budget Session – from February 23 to March 15 – will have 16 sittings and the budget will be presented on March 4, he explained. During the meeting, the cabinet also decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes from the existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. The new revision in the scheme launched by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will benefit about 78,158 additional individuals, the spokesman said.

The government also decided to bear the Aadhaar authentication charge of 25 paise per transaction, which is currently being imposed on ration card holders. This will benefit about 19,30,000 ration card holders in the state and the government will incur an additional cost of about Rs 55.58 lakh in this connection, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022