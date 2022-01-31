Kisanwala raises USD 1 mn in angel round

Agritech solutions start-up Kisanwala on Monday said it has raised around USD 1 million in an angel round funding, led by veterans from the tech and agri industries.

This funding round will be used towards building the tech to provide holistic one-stop solutions for the agriculture ecosystem and building the flagship initiative social selling concept called 'Market on Wheels' of the company, Kisanwala said in a statement.

Currently, the company has 50,000 farmers (app downloads) on the platform and they are aiming to reach a million farmers by 2023 and be able to provide high-quality services to them.

Kisanwala co-founder Parag Modi said, ''Having worked in the technology and blue-collar space for many years, I could clearly see that farmers' life and income levels could be alleviated by access to technology and using it to solve problems around access to high-quality agronomy, quality products at their doorstep, etc.'' He added that ''with the largest customers in our belt and with the best team on board, we aim to reduce market information asymmetry in order to help farmers work more efficiently and produce better yields''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)