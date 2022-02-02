Left Menu

U.S. rejects view that Israeli actions towards Palestinians are apartheid: State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 01:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
The United States rejects the view that Israel's actions towards the Palestinians constitute apartheid, the State Department said on Tuesday after Amnesty International accused Israeli authorities of enforcing such policies.

" reject the view that Israel's actions constitute apartheid. The department's own reports have never used such terminology," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Price added: " think that it is important, as the world's only Jewish state, that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn't a double standard being applied."

