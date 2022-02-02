Left Menu

Electricity Dept employees suspend indefinite strike after talks

Engineers and employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department have suspended their indefinite strike over the plan of the Centre to privatise the power sector.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

Engineers and employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department have suspended their indefinite strike over the plan of the Centre to privatise the power sector. The strike which began on Tuesday was put off following talks with Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday.

President of the Association of Engineers and the Workers P Velmurugan told PTI that the Rangasamy convened a meeting with the representatives of the Association today. He said the administration would take a decision on privatisation only after holding talks with the employees. ''Therefore, the strike is kept in abeyance. All employees and workers will resume work on Thursday,'' he said.

Electricity Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, also present during the talks, said the government would raise the issue with the Centre. ''We will not let the workers down,'' he said.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders on Tuesday. It could not be known immediately if the order was revoked now that the agitation was suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

