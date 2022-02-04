Left Menu

COVID-19: Bengal to launch Paray Shikshalaya on February 7

West Bengal government is set to launch an open-air classroom programme Paray Shikshalaya (Neighbourhood Schools) for primary and pre-primary students on February 7, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 08:10 IST
Representative image. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal government is set to launch an open-air classroom programme Paray Shikshalaya (Neighbourhood Schools) for primary and pre-primary students on February 7, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to ANI, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan said, "Children, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, are deprived of proper school education. Under project 'Paray Shikshalaya', we have now decided to hold classes in open ground. The para teachers and primary school teachers would be part of the project to provide elementary education to Class 1-5. Project has been approved by the state government."

According to the DM, apart from elementary education, students would be encouraged to participate in various extra-curricular activities like painting. "The state government has decided to provide mid-day meals to the students of 'Paray Shikshalaya'.

Meanwhile, West Bengal resumed offline classes for classes 8-12 on Thursday, after being suspended for a month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

