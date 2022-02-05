Left Menu

Karnataka Police arrest man who dressed up as Hindu deity at wedding

A man who allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus during a Muslim wedding ceremony by dressing up as a Hindu deity has been arrested, Dakshina Kannada district police said.

ANI | Mangaluru(Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 09:16 IST
Karnataka Police arrest man who dressed up as Hindu deity at wedding
Representational image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus during a Muslim wedding ceremony by dressing up as a Hindu deity has been arrested, Dakshina Kannada district police said. The man, identified as Umarullal Basith was arrested from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala from where he was attempting to flee abroad, Police said.

Basith had dressed up like Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding on January 6 this year, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Baghwan said. Bashith was seen wearing a cap made of an areca nut plant and dressed up like Koragajja-a demigod revered in Tulu Nadu in a video that went viral on social media. The accused along with his friends were seen dancing in a video during the marriage procession.

Muslim and Hindu leaders had condemned the act. Following this, on January 7, a police complaint was registered against Basith and his friends. Basith had later in a video had also apologized for his action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022