Japan halts shipment of black rockfish caught off Fukushima over radiation

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:05 IST
Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the suspension of shipments of black rockfish caught off Fukushima prefecture after radiation exceeding an upper limit was detected in a catch late last month.

The development comes on the heels of an announcement by Taiwan that it would relax a ban on food imports from Japan put in place after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The suspension means the targetted fish would not be shipped, regardless of the destination, a ministry official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

