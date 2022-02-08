Japan halts shipment of black rockfish caught off Fukushima over radiation
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the suspension of shipments of black rockfish caught off Fukushima prefecture after radiation exceeding an upper limit was detected in a catch late last month.
The development comes on the heels of an announcement by Taiwan that it would relax a ban on food imports from Japan put in place after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The suspension means the targetted fish would not be shipped, regardless of the destination, a ministry official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Fukushima
- health ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women's Asia Cup: Japan outclass India 2-0
China says lodged stern representations with U.S., Japan
Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head
2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast
Japan calls on its citizens in Ukraine to prepare for potential escalation