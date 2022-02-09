Left Menu

Hyundai, Kia urge U.S. owners of recalled vehicles to park outside

Owners should park vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures, even if vehicles are turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urged owners to follow the automakers advise, saying "the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked." The recalls covers 126,747 Kia vehicles and 357,830 Hyundai vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:59 IST
Hyundai, Kia urge U.S. owners of recalled vehicles to park outside

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia on Tuesday advised the owners of 484,000 U.S. vehicles to park outside and away from other vehicles because of fire risks until they get new recall repairs completed.

Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp announced separate U.S. recalls because a Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. Dealers will install a new fuse for the circuit board to address the fire risks. The new recalls cover some 2014-2016 Kia Sportage, 2016-2018 Kia K900 and 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles. Owners should park vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures, even if vehicles are turned off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urged owners to follow the automakers advise, saying "the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked." The recalls covers 126,747 Kia vehicles and 357,830 Hyundai vehicles. There are no reports of injuries but 11 total reports of fires, the automakers said.

The Korean automakers have issued and expanded several recalls in recent years for fire risks. In November, NHTSA issued first-ever reward to a whistleblower, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai employee who reported to NHTSA in 2016 that Hyundai was failing to address a design flaw linked to its Theta II engines, which were prone to seizing up and catching fire.

In 2020, Hyundai and Kia's U.S. units agreed to a record $210 million civil penalty after NHTSA said they failed to recall vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022