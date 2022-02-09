U.S. lawmakers moving toward agreement on Russia sanctions bill -Schumer
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that lawmakers negotiating a Russia sanctions bill were getting "closer and closer" to an agreement.
"It is moving along but there are still a couple of areas of disagreement, but they're bridging the gap. They're getting closer and closer," Schumer told reporters.
