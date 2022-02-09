Left Menu

Power outage in Pune; citizens inconvenienced

Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens.Efforts were on to restore the power supply, officials said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Efforts were on to restore the power supply, officials said. There was power outage in all parts of the city, except Shivajinagar and Kothrud, since 6 am on Wednesday, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said.

The technical fault took place in the 400 KV lines which provide high-pressure power supply to key substations in Chakan and Lonikand areas, according to the power utility.

''The technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply,'' the official said.

The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, he said.

