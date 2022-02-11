India to replace diesel with renewables for zero diesel use in agricultural sector by 2024: RK Singh

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R. K. Singh, chaired a virtual meeting with the officers of Ministry of Power and MNRE, Addl. Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power/Energy Departments of States & UTs to discuss the role of States and UTs towards Energy Transition Goals of India.

Minister Singh reiterated Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment to ramp up India's fight against climate change & global warming and emphasised the need for collaboration between the centre and states to ensure Energy Transition in all potential sectors of the economy.

This meeting was organised in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment at COP26, towards reducing the carbon intensity of our country. The objective of this meeting was to ensure the state's participation in fulfilling the India's climate commitments and each State and UT can be assigned energy saving targets.

Addressing the meeting, Shri R K Singh stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the Central and State Governments towards the large-scale deployment of energy efficiency measures in potential sectors of the economy. He emphasised the need to have State specific agency dedicated to energy efficiency and conservation. He urged that the states should develop action plan to achieve the assigned targets. He further said that 'We are working for a new and modern India, which cannot happen without modern power systems, and we look forward to working with all States and UTs to achieve this'.

Shri RK Singh stressed that India will replace diesel with renewables to achieve target of zero diesel use in agricultural sector by 2024.

The Minister during the meeting highlighted that the commercial buildings should follow ECBS and the domestic buildings should follow ECO NIVAS and this should be part of the building by-law. He said that all the power demand will be met by non-fossil fuel methods with the help of energy storage .

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, Hon'ble Prime Minister announced India's 'Panchamrit' to combat climate change effects. The five nectar elements are:

India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now onwards till 2030.

By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 percent.

By the year 2070, India will achieve the target of Net Zero.

A presentation was made by the DG BEE to deliberate about the various actions which may be taken at State levels.

Secretary Power, stressed on the support and cooperation from States/UTs to facilitate the development of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan and its adoption and implementation to achieve the States/UTs specific goals.

The meeting concluded with an interactive session with the State/UTs officials who also highlighted the state-level activities accomplished during the recent years.

BEE will hand hold States in preparing State Specific Action Plans for achieving targeted goals for each State.

(With Inputs from PIB)