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Diesel Shortages Loom Over South African Citrus Export Season

South African citrus farmers face potential challenges due to isolated diesel shortages and an expected fuel price increase. With the export season starting in April, concerns arise as 95% of citrus exports rely on road transport. Industry measures are proposed to mitigate possible supply chain disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:07 IST
Diesel Shortages Loom Over South African Citrus Export Season

South African citrus farmers are experiencing sporadic diesel shortages, raising concerns amidst an anticipated fuel price hike. The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa warned that this situation may disrupt the upcoming fruit export season starting in April.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources assured that fuel supplies remain stable despite global unrest affecting energy and transport sectors. However, limited diesel availability at certain stations was reported, hinting at unusual buying trends and strategic industry allocations, according to the CGA.

As the world's second-largest citrus exporter, South Africa's reliance on road transport for 95% of its citrus exports exposes the industry to fuel-related risks. Lobby groups advocate for temporary fuel levy exemptions for farmers to mitigate the impact of the impending price increase on April 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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