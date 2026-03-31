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EU Challenges Slovakia's Diesel Sales Restrictions

The European Commission has deemed Slovakia's recent diesel sales restrictions and pricing measures illegal and has sent a formal letter of concern. Slovakia's move to limit diesel sales and impose higher prices for foreign vehicles faced criticism from the EU, prompting ongoing dialogue to address the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:22 IST
EU Challenges Slovakia's Diesel Sales Restrictions
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is challenging Slovakia over its recent diesel sales restrictions, claiming the measures are illegal under EU law. The Commission has issued a formal letter to Slovakia, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Tuesday.

"We have sent a letter and are in dialogue with the Member State in question. We will continue our engagement and refrain from prejudging next steps from this podium today," stated Commission spokesperson Olof Gill.

Earlier this month, Slovakia's government approved a resolution to allow service stations to limit diesel sales while imposing higher prices for cars with foreign plates—actions that the European Commission has labeled as discriminatory.

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