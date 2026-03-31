EU Challenges Slovakia's Diesel Sales Restrictions

The European Commission is challenging Slovakia over its recent diesel sales restrictions, claiming the measures are illegal under EU law. The Commission has issued a formal letter to Slovakia, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Tuesday.

"We have sent a letter and are in dialogue with the Member State in question. We will continue our engagement and refrain from prejudging next steps from this podium today," stated Commission spokesperson Olof Gill.

Earlier this month, Slovakia's government approved a resolution to allow service stations to limit diesel sales while imposing higher prices for cars with foreign plates—actions that the European Commission has labeled as discriminatory.