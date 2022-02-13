Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from Michoacan state

The Mexican government said on Saturday the United States had notified it of the temporary suspension of avocado shipments from the western state of Michoacan, a key producer of the popular fruit.

Mexico's Agriculture Ministry said U.S. health authorities had made the decision after one of its officials, who was carrying out inspection work in the city of Uruapan, Michoacan, received a threatening call to their cell phone.

